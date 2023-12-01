Baxter

His real name was Trotsky, but that’s a long story for another day.

Our beloved pup died painlessly today. He had a previously unknown growth on his liver, and he didn’t suffer.

Baxter was gentle, kind and stalwart. And he pronked.

Antelope do this in the wild, leaping vertically on all fours to send a message to lions. Don’t mess with me, I have energy to spare.

We don’t know why Baxter decided to pronk, but he was really good at it.

He happily played with friends like Charlie, Lulu and Freddie, but mostly, he was part of an extended family of humans. People who loved him.

Baxter made us better, and we were lucky to know him.

See ya pup. We miss you.