Canoe magic

Have you thought about subscribing? It's free. seths.blog/subscribe
That’s a Cape Falcon skin on frame, under construction. It is still in use by a friend at the club.
That’s the finished kayak
The bow of the cedar strip boat when it was first completed
Omer Stringer invented style canoeing:
One can’t have too many clamps, but I’m getting close.
One of my students in a seventy-year old cedar strip. She’s doing a reverse feather.
That’s Peter’s son doing a Kendo landing, of course.
A good day on the dock. They all are.
RT, concentrating
The underbuilt superlight skin on frame canoe with an asymmetrical hull
The thought is that since I always lean to one side, you want the tumblehome to be optimized for that.
I think I didn’t get the width or the depth right.
One day soon, I’ll post about the paddlemaking. I’m much better at that.