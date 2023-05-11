This is a placeholder for purple.space

Have you thought about subscribing? It's free. seths.blog/subscribe
Purple <dot> space
A community of practice
Purple.space is a place to find the others. A virtual water cooler for daily inspiration, productivity and networking. But with no hype, cold calling or selling. The goal isn’t to gather attention, spread the word or have an argument. Instead, we’re creating a place of actual connection and possibility.
It’s designed for people who do three kinds of things :
Purple Space is an online community that’s exactly what we need, just the right size to maximize impact without feeling overwhelming. Membership is capped and won’t be increased unless it benefits the community.
It costs money, but it’s worth more than it costs. Our members are the purpose of the space, not a raw material to be sold or manipulated.
Peer to peer fills a basic human need, but finding your peers isn’t easy.
You will find (take what you need, when you need it):
And by application (with a commitment to finish):
Brainstorm Road for honing your shipping practice
Bernadette Jiwa’s Story Skills and Story Republic for improving your storytelling
Marketing practicum with Linda and Brian
Tech stack:
Discourse, including new native subscription tool
Persistent video conferencing (now live at https://z.zoomtone.com)
Streamyard for broadcasting Q&A sessions
And other bespoke tools