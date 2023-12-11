The modern shaving brush

Before Gillette and the dawn of razors and blades and chemistry, shaving was fairly brutal. A bar of soap could become a useful emollient, but only if you lathered it up in a cup with a beaver tail shaving brush. It was time consuming and messy, but sophisticated.

Now, there are synthetic shaving brushes that are inexpensive and last a long time.

But the real breakthrough is simply taking a small squeeze of Cremo and dabbing it on your chin. Then take the brush, already wet with warm water, and lather the shaving cream on your face directly. No cups, no cleanup, it’s fast and it works.

A delightful gift that will be used every day. I imagine it’s also effective for legs, etc.