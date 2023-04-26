Explaining it to a kid

It can be difficult.

Explaining atoms or molecules, or decision making, or what you do at your job…

The reason that it’s difficult is that in order to explain something, we need to really understand it first.

Not simply be able to do the task or ace the test.

But understand.

And the reason we avoid it is that we might not want to understand. We might not want to get past “because that’s the way it is” or “do what I say” to actually become comfortable with the underlying forces and axioms that make something work.