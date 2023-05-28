On reading it in a book

Mike Schur, co-creator of Parks and Recreation, said of his career, “This is not stuff you can read in a book,” he said. “This is stuff that you have to experience.”

I think it’s also useful to flip it around. There are things you will have trouble experiencing until you read them in a book.

A useful non-fiction book is a map, not the territory. It’s a chance to safely experience what might be, to experience it before it happens.

And a book makes it easy to talk about what you’re doing. It gives you the structure and the words to explain to someone else why they might want to come along with you on the journey.