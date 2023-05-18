Pique-a-boo

Marketers seek to make an impact, and that takes interest. Three ways to spell the key word:

Peak interest can’t get any higher. It never happens at launch. It’s the result of cultural change and an idea moving through the population.

Peek interest happens when there’s scarcity of information and we’re offered a glimpse.

And piqued interest is the result of tension. Something that isn’t as we expected. Perhaps it’s imminent, overdue or merely curious…

You almost never get all three at the same time. That’s okay, as long as we plan for it.