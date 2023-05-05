The new way of work

Amazon is the last one.

They are probably the last huge company where hundreds of thousands of people will be surveilled, measured and ordered to follow the rule book.

The pandemic didn’t create distributed work, the laptop did. Human interaction is critical, but the office isn’t actually the most effective way to create that.

David Risher might be mistaken.

The new CEO of Lyft just ordered all the workers at HQ to “come back to work.” Of course, they’ve been at work all along, they just haven’t been at the office.

It takes a different set of leadership and management skills to create the conditions for effective distributed work. But it’s incredibly powerful when you get it right.

The method is not to count keystrokes or other false proxies of productivity.

Instead, the opportunity is to offer significance.