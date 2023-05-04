The price of salt

Salt is essentially free. A bag of salted nuts is the same price (or less) as an unsalted one.

But salt used to be expensive. Truly expensive, like gold.

We keep seeing the deflation of things we were sure would remain expensive. Computer chips, disk storage and now, content.

Once computers start illustrating, writing and composing, the opportunity is to have them work for you, not compete with you.

[NOTE! Along those lines, check out my new augmented chatbot. It’s a world premiere, but I’m expecting that countless other WordPress blogs will have it one day. While it’s slow, it’s also pretty smart… it can point you to the relevant blog posts and podcasts, and often comes up with a great answer to your questions. You can even ask it, “what is the best kind of chocolate?”]