Who cares?

A question we don’t ask ourselves very often, but a choice we make every day.

It’s tempting to not care. If you choose to not care, you’re off the hook. It’s simply to do as little as possible, avoid too much trouble, ask if it will be on the test, try to stay off the hook, so what…

On the other hand, caring can lead to heartbreak. Caring is the chance to make a difference, to actually be involved in what happens next. Caring puts us on the hook and caring offers a chance to contribute.

When we care, we get to make a difference, and that creates meaning, the path to significance.