Your preference is not universal

You’re entitled to it, and we will do our best to help you find what you want.

But it’s unlikely that what you want is what everyone wants. It’s hard to believe that there is only one appropriate standard for value, observance, speed or performance.

The easiest way for us to help you is to not waste time arguing about whether you’ve uncovered a natural law that we’ve been ignoring and instead, let’s simply find out what you want.

“I like it when…” is so much more productive than, “everyone wants…”