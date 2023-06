The race to the bottom has been won.

Anything cheaper than what’s on offer is a waste of the customer’s money, because it won’t get the job done.

Once we’ve cut every corner, all that’s left is the brutality of less.

One slogan is: You’ll pay less than you should have, and waste it all.

An alternative is: You’ll pay more than you hoped but get more than you paid for.

The problem with the race to the bottom is that you might win.