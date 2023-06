Crisp faces many opponents: entropy, laziness, time, compromise and false shortcuts. And fear. Most of all, fear.

Things rarely become crispy on their own. Instead, it requires care and effort. An ume shiso hand roll begins with a crisp piece of nori, but within a minute or two, though the ingredients are the same, it becomes soggy instead of tasty.

Uniforms, service, linens, insights–they can all be crisp if we care enough.