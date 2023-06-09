Doing presentations virtually

A few years ago, I posted about the hardware setup you can use to look better and feel better when working in a distributed organization.

Since then, I’ve tried many hacks for how to integrate Keynote presentations into this environment. I used some fancy software that was heartbreakingly disappointing and then figured out a much better solution, from a much more responsive company, using a little-known technique in Ecamm Live. All the details of how it’s done are here.

In short: you can create and control a Keynote presentation with a green screen built in so your face shows through–one screen for you and your slides that is easy to control and not awkward the way screen sharing is. (Keynote now also lets you embed your camera in the slides directly, but the quality isn’t as good).

Have fun.

I hope this helps. Life’s too short for ugly presentations.