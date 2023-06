We’re not in races very often. Usually, what we’re doing is more like a walkathon, or perhaps, a hike.

And yet, we’ve been pushed to believe that the only performance that matters is a scarcity-based victory.

They close the parkway near my house on Sundays. As people pedal along, you can see the ripple of anxiety that spreads when a fast biker ends up passing everyone else.

The route is a loop. No one is getting anywhere you’re not getting. They’re just leaving this place faster.