Portfolio theory

One show can make Netflix’s year. One stock can make the numbers for an investor. One player can drive a team to victory.

The key is, “I’m not sure which one it’s going to be, but it’s going to be one of these.”

The challenge with falling in love with the potential of just one egg is that we often end up making the entire basket the same. That’s no longer a portfolio, it’s one bet over and over again.

The best portfolios have elements you’re pretty sure are wrong. They often end up being right.