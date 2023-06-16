The lens or the problem?

We often see problems through the lens that we’re used to using. The banker sees a solution around money, the activist might see an opportunity for social justice. The technologist figures that a computer and more data might help, and the bureaucrat is looking for a system to put into place.

If a lens is working, that’s terrific.

If it’s not, perhaps there’s a mismatch between the tool we’re used to and the one that will actually work.

Two useful approaches: