Of course, we think we’re right. That’s why we’re sharing our opinion.

But when there’s a disagreement, or we’re predicting the future, it’s likely that someone will turn out to be incorrect.

Sometimes, being wrong is a minor embarrassment, with very little real cost.

And sometimes, it leads to significant cost, a one-way choice we can’t undo.

It turns out that considering the downside of confidence might be a worthwhile investment. Resilience is an asset.