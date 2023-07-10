Discernment in creativity

The hard part isn’t good ideas. It never has been.

The hard part is choosing.

Ask GPT for ten subtitles for your book, or sixteen ways to hold a surprise party, and you’ll be delighted at how useful they are. Ask Dreamstudio or Kittl for some logo designs, same thing.

There is creativity in discernment.

AI and templates have made it easier than ever to find pretty good ideas.

It doesn’t matter so much.

The hard parts have always been the guts to choose and the will to put in the effort to bring your choice to the people who need it.

“I don’t have any good ideas,” is a cop out.