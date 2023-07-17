“I don’t like it”

Everyone is entitled to their own taste.

But this isn’t the helpful answer to the question, “is this good?”

Whether it suits your taste might be irrelevant. “It doesn’t resonate with me” is not the same as “No one will like this.”

The professional understands that they need empathy to do their job. You don’t have to be a toddler to work at Fisher Price, and you don’t have to be a cancer survivor to be an oncologist.

If you can imagine that the audience that is going to be served would appreciate and talk about the thing that’s being made, then it’s in good taste for them.

It doesn’t matter much whether you’d buy it yourself.