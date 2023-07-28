It’s simple (it’s complicated)

It’s simple: This surgery will fix your problem and you’ll be better.

It’s complicated: Changes in lifestyle, diet and attitude will, over time, help you feel better.

Or…

Our enemies are bad, and we’re good. Vote for me.

The world is a big place that is filled with nuance, shifting alliances and constant change. It’s worth taking a minute to look for what works. Vote for me.

Perhaps…

Search is simple. Type what you want in the box and click the first match.

Information is vast. Look over our taxonomy of the world’s information and start to winnow the results in search of what you’re looking for.

The easiest thing to sell is a simple solution to a problem someone knows they have.

It’s a lot more difficult to bring nuance, understanding and resilience to a complex situation.

More difficult but honest.