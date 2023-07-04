Are we cannibals?

Part of the challenge of hanging out with cannibals is that it’s very difficult to get a good night’s sleep.

The math of finding a group of people that cares about community is pretty compelling. While individual selfish choices might feel productive in the moment, if they undermine the health of the community, they’re ultimately self-defeating.

Culture is the antidote. The way things are around here. The focus on a longer-term connection, with mutual benefits.

As our world has gotten more crowded and more connected, it’s easier than ever to step on someone’s toes. Culture gives us the chance to create the conditions for people to embrace a longer-term view. And sleep better too.

Everyone is downstream from someone else.