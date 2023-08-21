Now in Spanish

The Carbon Almanac is now available in Spanish. For free. Free to download, free to share and free to print a copy at home.

While the book has been traditionally published around the world (in Italian, Czech, Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Dutch), no Spanish-language publisher was willing to do the work. So we purchased the rights from our publisher and did it ourselves.

It joins about twenty international editions of the free Generation Carbon, a Carbon Almanac book for Kids. Together, they’ve been downloaded and shared millions of times.

A worldwide network of volunteers managed to create a foundational text for the urgent conversation around our climate. It’s not too late, but we need to begin, and that can only happen if we talk about it and understand what’s really happening.

You can find the award-winning English edition here.

Special thanks to the indefatigable Anna Kohler Smith and her team of volunteers who led the Spanish translation at every step of the way, from ideation to rights to publication.