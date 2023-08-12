Significant work is a vote

When we show up to bring humanity to work, we’re making a choice.

It involves risk and effort and emotional labor. We’re here to make a change happen, and we’re giving something to make that happen.

So it’s a vote.

A vote for the customer we seek to serve.

A vote for the boss and the owners of the institution where we do our work.

A vote for our co-workers.

If they haven’t earned it, if we can’t trust them, support them and root for them, we should do it somewhere else. Don’t volunteer to work for a partner who won’t work for you.

Our best work is scarce. We shouldn’t waste it on jerks, selfish hustlers or those that don’t appreciate it.