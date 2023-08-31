Summarize this…

A great use of ChatGPT and other AI is to paste relevant text into the chat box and ask for a summary.

I did this with 300 suggestions that came via a Google form and it did the work better, faster and with more clarity (and less bias) than a person would. Often, we’re clouded by early or vivid data, instead of being patient enough to work our way through it.

Or consider taking the transcript from a Zoom call… if you send the AI summary to all participants, you’re probably more likely to get responses that include useful congruence on what was actually said.