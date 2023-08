Some fields of endeavor continue to narrow down the unknown, in search of the recipe, the efficient method of industry.

And others live on Feynman’s expanding frontier of ignorance, where each closed door leads to several newly opened ones.

That’s a fundamental choice in our work. To close doors on our way to an answer, or to open them on the way to things we never expected.

We should choose our path wisely, because each brings its own challenges and rewards.