The status quo is very good…

at sticking around.

In fact, that’s what it’s best at.

New research shows that computers and robots are now better at solving CAPTCHA puzzles than humans.

This was inevitable. The interesting question is, “how long before they go away?”

First, someone has to decide that it’s their job to worry about this. Then they have to assemble a quorum to approve the radical shift away from something that was always there and didn’t seem broken. Then they have to take responsibility for what happens next. Then they have to manage a tech intervention with others that find it easier to leave things as they are as they worry about other priorities…

It’s easier to be a bystander than to be a leader.