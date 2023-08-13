The useful agreement

Contrary to expectations, written contracts don’t have to be adversarial. In fact, the effective ones rarely are.

When you hand someone a release, a royalty agreement or even a partnership document, it pays to point out the gnarly parts, the controversial bits and the ones that are worth paying attention to.

After all, the very best time to understand an agreement is when you sign it, not later.

PS tomorrow’s post is about a new project, and it will arrive about four hours later than usual to help coordinate time zones. Thanks.