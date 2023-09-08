A new cooperative workshop

My colleague Ava Morris is running her Song of Significance Workshop on Friday, October 6. It’s powerful, effective and personal. It runs worldwide, in Zoom, and it’s completely interactive–every participant participates.

This will be the third session… the first two got rave reviews, and some folks even returned to do it again. It’s two hours well spent, a chance to connect and learn and change our narrative about the work we do every day. Bring a team member if you can.

It might be a good fit if: