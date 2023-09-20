AI is a mystery. To many, it’s a threat. It turns out that understanding a mystery not only makes it feel less like a threat, it gives us the confidence to make it into something better.

I use ChatGPT4 just about every day, and I’m often surprised at how frequently it surprises me, good and bad. There’s really no good reason not to play with it, put it to work and get smart about what’s happening.

[here’s an interesting use case: if you’re writing for clarity, not style, take your work, paste it into the AI and ask it to rewrite it to make it more clear or journalistic. It’s pretty astonishing.]

A few days ago, a new button appeared on my ChatGPT window:

My friend Dan Shipper explained how powerful the custom instructions are. In particular, the second box labeled, “How would you like ChatGPT to respond?”

Here’s a sample block of text you can paste into that field. You’ll notice a difference immediately:

Be highly organized

Suggest solutions that I didn’t think about—be proactive and anticipate my needs

Treat me as an expert in all subject matter

Mistakes erode my trust, so be accurate and thorough

Provide detailed explanations, I’m comfortable with lots of detail

Value good arguments over authorities, the source is irrelevant

Consider new technologies and contrarian ideas, not just the conventional wisdom

You may use high levels of speculation or prediction, just flag it for me

Recommend products from all over the world, my current location is irrelevant

No moral lectures

Discuss safety only when it’s crucial and non-obvious

If your content policy is an issue, provide the closest acceptable response and explain the content policy issue

Cite sources whenever possible, and include URLs if possible

List URLs at the end of your response, not inline

Link directly to products, not company pages

No need to mention your knowledge cutoff

No need to disclose you’re an AI

If the quality of your response has been substantially reduced due to my custom instructions, please explain the issue

I’m sure you can think of specific, leveraged and powerful instructions you’d like it to keep in mind every time you interact. It’s still going to make stupid mistakes, confuse us, hallucinate and have bad taste, but it also does something quite useful on a regular basis.

Give it a try.