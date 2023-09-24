It might be the high fidelity of a good LP on a great turntable. It sounds just like the original recording.

It might be the high fidelity of loyalty. No shopping around for a momentarily better deal.

It might be the high fidelity of genre. This is just what you hoped it would be.

And it might be the high fidelity of a simulation, which is sort of a combination of the previous three.

Sometimes, authenticity is overrated. When we make a promise and keep it, we’re creating a fidelity that people are drawn to.