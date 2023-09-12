Practical philosophy

Engineering is the powerful practice of being able to deliver artifacts that do what they’re supposed to. Bridges that don’t fall down, software that runs, IV leads that don’t get infected.

But if we want to create something, it helps to know what it’s for.

That simple question, “what’s it for?” is essential to ask and easy to avoid.

If you’re about to spend time and money and effort to create something, how will you know if it worked? What needs to happen to make it worth it?

And of course, not just bridges. Meetings. Memos. A family gathering.

And yes, marketing.

Who’s it for?

What’s it for?