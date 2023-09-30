Solving invented problems

Some problems, when well solved, lead to making things better.

Some problems give us a chance to get back on course.

And some problems are opportunities to be generous.

But many of the problems that we seek to solve are actually invented, and maybe we could benefit by simply walking away.

There are two interesting kinds of invented problems:

First, it might be a situation, not a problem. You’re stuck on an elevator. The repair people have been called. They will come when they come. There’s no way for you to make anything better… there’s no available solution to your current predicament–it’s a situation and the only thing to do is wait.

The second kind is a problem that’s so trivial that solving it will have little impact. We feel it looming and lend it our anxiety and focus simply to keep our mind off the other problems, the ones that matter.