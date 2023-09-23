Two sides of “a big deal”

Many businesses thrive by helping people deal with projects that feel like they have high stakes. A kid’s first haircut, the offsite storage of data backup, an upcoming family reunion, a medical procedure or the inscription on a sentimental piece of jewelry or watch.

But, if the inevitable glitch or failure arises, we’re inclined to remind the customer that in the scheme of things, it’s not such a big deal.

Of course it is. You reminded them of that over and over when you were making the sale.

When things don’t work, it’s not helpful to try to minimize the impact. In fact, you’re far more likely to make progress if you remind the customer just how much it mattered to you to get it right, and how you feel about letting them down.

Empathy is a first step toward connection.