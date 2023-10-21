Complex or complicated?

Complicated problems have a solution, and the solution can often be found by breaking the complicated portions into smaller pieces.

And complicated problems often have an emotional component, because there are parts of the problem we don’t want to look at closely, or deal with personally.

If you’re lucky enough to be handed a complicated problem, know that effort and guts can often get you where you’re going.

If it’s not a problem, it might be a situation. A complicated situation has no clear solution, no win-win, no easy way forward. It’s simply a situation to be dealt with.

But this is very different from a complex problem.

Complex problems aren’t actually problems at all. They are non-determinate systems, systems that change based on how we engage with them. Push on one part of a complex problem and a different part will change the system. Healthcare, climate and technology systems are all complex problems.

When facing a complex problem, it helps to embrace the fact that we’re dealing with a system that shifts over time. One where the rules and the solutions evolve in non-predictable ways.

Some ways to dance with the complex: