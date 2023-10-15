It’s a tempting shortcut.

Different kinds of people prefer pop tarts to pizza, or prefer expensive wine to beer, or prefer amusement parks to bowling.

Except everyone is the same and everyone is different.

What’s actually useful is to realize that in this moment, under these conditions, this person and people who have this person’s preferences, will often choose a certain path.

When groups of people with a shared preference or attitude choose to do something, we see markets and cultural trends.

But these people aren’t different kinds. They’re simply people responding or reacting to what’s on offer. This means that people can have different responses based on different offers and different conditions. We’re not stuck forever, simply grooved into certain patterns.