Getting it right the first time

How unlikely is this?

The artist who paints a masterpiece, from scratch, without hesitation. The playwright who doesn’t need a workshop or a reading. The architect who designs a food hall that has a layout and vibe that works without one alteration…

Evolution is powerful. It gives us the chance to revise, edit and do what works while removing what doesn’t.

Once we realize that there is almost no chance we’ll get it right the first time, we can embrace the opportunity to sign up for better instead of perfect.

Get it wrong the first time.

Then make it better.