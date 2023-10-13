It could have easily gone the other way

It could have been way better. It could have been far worse. It’s easy to imagine that outcomes are inevitable, but they’re not.

Was it your fault, or was it luck (good or bad)?

If our story of the past is filled with second guesses, shame or blame, it can carry forward. Or perhaps we’ve over-sold ourselves on just how talented, hardworking and insightful we are, when in fact, we sort of got lucky.

When we rewrite our narrative of the past, we end up creating a different future.

We have more control over that narrative than we give ourselves credit for.