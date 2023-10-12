Jargon comes and goes

Forty years ago in engineering class, it wasn’t unusual to talk about GIGO or FUBAR. These weren’t technical terms, they were mild complaints that signaled insider status and cultural cohesion.

In a closed profession, like airplane pilots, the insider jargon lasts for generations.

Now, though, everyone in the world is no more than a handshake away from a computer. You either have one in your pocket or know someone who does. Everyone has access to a recording studio, grammar checker, drawing easel, publishing platform, typesetting tool, stats engine and AI front-end as a result.

A TikTok production team doesn’t have a key grip.

The jargon that was a symbol of insider-ness evolves far faster when becoming an insider only takes a bit of effort.

The original members of a circle find themselves missing the jargon. It’s hard to have insiders when there are no longer outsiders.