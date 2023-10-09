Possibility and opportunity

We have the chance to build something that creates connection and generates value. On the other hand, a system that diminishes agency and dignity is inherently unstable.

When we seek to create scarcity and control and optimize output at the expense of our humanity, it may pay off for a while, but it’s brittle and will ultimately fail. As it falters, it’s easy to see how the forces seeking control can double down and simply make the situation even worse.

The alternative is to realize that finding opportunities and seeking connection is the path worth following.

It takes compassion and confidence to offer resilience, responsibility and agency instead of insisting on power and control.