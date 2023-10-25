The seduction of “why”

It’s classic linkbait. Headlines that explain why something is happening. Questions to AI about why something happens. Even kids, asking their parents.

Why is easy to sell.

Why is hard to deliver.

Consultants make a good living explaining the why. And media companies try to.

But most of the time, the why they promise isn’t a why at all. It’s simply a rehash of what. A “because I said so,” not a useful understanding.

Yes, we need to know what happened.

But why is about understanding, predicting and knowing.

It’s rare indeed.

Be careful of folks who have a what trying to sell you a why.