A well-designed bicycle is efficient, inexpensive and delightful.

If you use your bike on the right paths, with appropriate goals, it can deliver exactly what you need, while also allowing you to go at your own pace, see what’s going on around you and feel grounded.

Until, of course, you get jealous.

If you start trying to ride your bike on the freeway, or insist on adding extra seats, electric drivetrains and bright lights, sooner or later, you’re going to end up with a vehicle that’s not good at being a bike or a car.

Better, of course, to simply get rid of the bike and get the kind of car you need.

Until, of course, you get jealous.

A car is not a rocket. It can’t do rocket things. It can’t even do bus things or tractor things. It’s simply good at being a car.

Read any business news, and you’ll find stories of unicorns, venture funding and IPOs. Stories of powerful CEOs who are out to change the world.

They rarely got there on a bicycle.

That’s okay.

The challenge arises when we take our eyes off of what we set out to build in the first place.