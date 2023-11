If I had to choose one metric that would determine how well someone would do in law school, it wouldn’t be the LSAT or another test. It would be whether or not they formed a study group, and who else was in it.

Of course, the same is true for your project, or any sort of adult learning.

It’s easier than ever to organize a group like this… in fact, we almost have to work hard to avoid it.

The speed of our forward motion is directly related to the velocity of the people around us.