Who’s got the camera?

For years, I’ve been using this picture of Neil Armstrong when I tell the story of meeting him and hearing his talk at one of his last public appearances:

I wasn’t there when this photo was taken, so I relied on a Google image search to find it:

I compounded Google’s error. Sorry, Buzz.

Neil had the camera. The photos of him on the moon were taken by a long selfie stick on the LEM. All the iconic shots show a very very tiny image of Neil reflecting in Buzz Aldrin’s visor (so technically, I guess he is in those photos).

We need people to hold the metaphorical camera. But when they do, they’re often not in the shot. That doesn’t mean they’re not doing important work.