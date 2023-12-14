Eight marketing maxims

  • Trust is worth more than attention.
  • Helping people get to where they seek to go is more effective than hustling people to persuade them to go where you’re going.
  • Choose your customers, choose your future.
  • Tell ten people. If they don’t tell the others, make a better product.
  • Creating the conditions for the word to spread is the job of the marketer.
  • Customer service is free.
  • “You’ll pay a lot but get more than you paid for,” is a useful motto.
  • Act like people are watching. They are.

