Eight marketing maxims

- Trust is worth more than attention.
- Helping people get to where they seek to go is more effective than hustling people to persuade them to go where you’re going.
- Choose your customers, choose your future.
- Tell ten people. If they don’t tell the others, make a better product.
- Creating the conditions for the word to spread is the job of the marketer.
- Customer service is free.
- “You’ll pay a lot but get more than you paid for,” is a useful motto.
- Act like people are watching. They are.
December 14, 2023