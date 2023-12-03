True/useful

Here’s a simple grid that might change the way you think about internal stories:

When we believe in something that’s useful but not true, it can serve a helpful purpose. The tooth fairy, perhaps.

When we act on something that’s useful and also true, we’ve found a resilient path forward. That’s because the truth doesn’t vary based on whether or not others choose to acknowledge it.

In the top left is the cynical corner of focusing on things that while true, aren’t particularly useful. Thinking about the fact that a critic hated your last film isn’t going to help you with your next film, especially if the work wasn’t designed to please the critic in the first place.

And in the bottom left is the common trap of believing things that aren’t true, and that aren’t helpful either. These beliefs lead to ennui, to frustration and to division.