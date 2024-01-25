A good idea, well executed

Why isn’t this enough?

There are plenty of good ideas, easy to learn from and copy.

There are countless projects, well executed, with the steps on display.

Any entrepreneur could find a local business and bring a version of it from over here to over there.

And a social change maker could find a successful non profit and simply follow the playbook.

None of this is enough.

The scarce piece is the willingness to say, “go.”

To sign up and to stick with it.

To hope, to dream, to push through the dip and most of all, take responsibility.

It’s not as risky as it seems, but it’s difficult.