Normalizing selfishness

Shoplifters lurk in the shadows. They realize that they will have an easier time if they quietly steal stuff, because speaking up about it won’t help their cause.

Sometimes, though, some people seek to change the culture in a way that celebrates taking. “I own this jetski and I can ride it as long, as loud as I want to. Get out of my way.” It’s clearly in the owner’s interest to take over the lake, but not really in anyone else’s.

It’s a short-term dead end, though. Your selfish today will probably be replaced by somebody else’s selfish tomorrow.

Culture is what happens when the community insists.