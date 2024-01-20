It’s easy to believe that in some moments, the world is out to get you.

This is unlikely. The world hardly knows you exist.

There is injustice and trauma and systems of caste. There are tiny pockets of humanity that hold a grudge.

But most of the time, in most situations, what happened happened and our story about it is up to us and us alone.

It’s not personal, it’s the system. The system is unaware of where we are, and the system is often visible to us before we begin our journey if we pay attention.

When things don’t go the way we hope, one alternative is to look hard at the system that caused the problem. And another productive strategy is to figure out what to do with what we get, instead of seeking to find the villain that’s causing our problem.