PW 5: Measuring the right thing
Last in the series…
Most of us were indoctrinated to believe that completing chores is the appropriate measure of productivity.
“I did all my homework.”
Doing all your homework is a measure for industrial bosses.
But what, precisely, did your homework ever do for you?
The actual measures of productivity that might be useful range quite a bit:
- I did enough to not get fired.
- I did enough to get promoted.
- I did enough to get hired by a better firm.
- I solved a problem for a customer who was frustrated.
- I changed the system and now my peers are far more productive.
- I invented something that creates new possibilities and new problems.
- I created new assets that I can use (and others can as well).
- I didn’t waste today.
Pick your measurement and the impact of your chores will change.